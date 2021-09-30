Japan Biz Leaders Make Many Demands on Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese business leaders laid out their policy demands for Fumio Kishida, the new president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and next prime minister, at a forum held in Tokyo on Thursday.

"We want (Kishida) to take bold leadership on measures against the novel coronavirus," Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said at the Keidanren Summer Forum.

Shinya Katanozaka, president of ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>, urged Kishida to exercise his leadership to deal with the applications of China and Taiwan for Trans-Pacific Partnership membership.

Katanozaka also called for beefing up the country's health care system to brace for a resurgence of the virus.

"We hope to see a policy direction set on atomic power and other energies through a comprehensive discussion," said Hitachi Ltd. <6501> Chief Executive Toshiaki Higashihara.

