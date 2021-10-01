Kishida Makes Reward-Oriented Appointments for LDP Leadership Team

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, allocated key party posts Friday chiefly to members of intraparty factions that helped him win the LDP leadership race.

The reward-oriented appointments, made under strong influence of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and incumbent Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, were aimed at making stable Kishida's power base in the LDP, critics said.

LDP tax chief Akira Amari was named secretary-general, the linchpin post in the party, after the key member of the Aso group, the second largest LDP faction, supported Kishida in the race as his campaign advisor. With Amari also close to Abe, the trio's alliance is called 3A.

Meanwhile, Kishida, set to be elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote, plans to allocate the portfolio of chief cabinet secretary to former education minister Hirokazu Matsuno, who belongs to the largest party faction led by former Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda. Abe is also from the Hosoda faction.

The selections of Amari and Matsuno mean that the two major factions are holding the core posts in the ruling party and the government, pundits said.

