Ex-Nurse Pleads Guilty to Yokohama Hospital Serial Murders

Yokohama, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--A former nurse at a hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, pleaded guilty Friday to serial poisoning murders at the hospital in 2016.

At the first hearing in a lay-judge trial at Yokohama District Court, Ayumi Kuboki, 34, admitted killing three inpatients at former Oguchi Hospital in the capital of Kanagawa, near Tokyo, by injecting antiseptic into intravenous drip bags.

During investigations, Kuboki had said she committed the acts because she was worried that if patients died or their condition deteriorated suddenly while she was working, she might not be able to gain the understanding of bereaved families.

The Yokohama District Public Prosecutors Office detained her for psychiatric tests and concluded that she was mentally competent enough to be held responsible for crimes.

In Friday's hearing, prosecutors said Kuboki committed the acts out of concern that she would be rebuked by bereaved families if patients died during her work.

