Kishida Likely to Pick Suzuki as Finance Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, who is soon to become Japan's prime minister, plans to appoint Shunichi Suzuki, former chairman of the ruling party's decision-making General Council, as finance minister for his cabinet, it was learned Friday.

Kishida will keep Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in the post, informed sources said.

Following his victory in the LDP's presidential election Wednesday, Kishida is set to launch the party's new leadership team Friday afternoon. Akira Amari, former chairman of the LDP's Research Commission on the Tax System, is expected to become the party's secretary-general to succeed Toshihiro Nikai.

Kishida is slated to meet with Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, later Friday. They are expected to reach a fresh coalition agreement, the sources said. Kishida is certain to be elected prime minister succeeding Yoshihide Suga in a vote at the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Monday and is expected to form his cabinet within the day.

Suzuki worked as adviser for Kishida's campaigning in the LDP leadership race and has served in such posts as environment minister and minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]