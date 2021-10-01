North Korea Test-Fires New Antiaircraft Missile: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's Academy of National Defense Science test-fired a new antiaircraft missile on Thursday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Friday.

The test was observed by Pak Jong Chon, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and secretary of the committee, while North Korea's top leader, Kim Jong Un, was absent, according to the KCNA.

The news agency said that the test was conducted to review the missile's comprehensive combat capabilities and operation practicality of the launch pad and other equipment.

The reclusive country has been beefing up missile-related activities since September.

North Korea launched new long-range cruise missiles on Sept. 11-12. The country fired two railway-borne missiles on Sept. 15 and claimed to have test-fired a hypersonic missile on Tuesday.

