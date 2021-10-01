Kishida Launches New LDP Leadership Team

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, new president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, launched the LDP's new leadership team on Friday.

He named Akira Amari, 72, as secretary-general, and Tatsuo Fukuda, 54, as chairman of the General Council.

Sanae Takaichi, 60, was named chair of the Policy Research Council, and Toshiaki Endo, 71, was appointed chairman of the Election Strategy Committee.

At a press conference, Amari said, "I'll lead the party by supporting Kishida's pursuit of a vital and open party."

Kishida signed a fresh coalition agreement with Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the LDP's long-standing partner.

