Japan's Princess Mako to Marry Boyfriend on Oct. 26

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Mako will marry her commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro on Oct. 26, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday, after years of controversy over a money dispute in his family.

Their marriage will be registered immediately, depriving the princess, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, of her membership of the Imperial Family as required by the Imperial House Law.

The 29-year-old princess will hold a press conference together with Komuro, also 29, on the day of their marriage.

Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, will be the ninth female member of the Imperial Family to marry since World War II, and the first since Ayako Moriya, the third daughter of the late Prince Takamado, a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, in 2018.

Marriage-related Imperial rituals, including the "Nosai-no-Gi" engagement ceremony, will not be held and a lump-sum marriage allowance will not be paid from the state to Princess Mako, who is giving consideration to public opinion critical of the marriage due to the money scandal, involving Komuro's mother.

