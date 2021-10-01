Japan Govt Starts Accepting Casino Resort Development Plans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday started accepting plans to develop casino-featuring integrated resorts from local governments.

The deadline for submitting IR plans to the state government is April 28 next year. So far, the pair of the western prefecture of Osaka and its namesake capital city, Wakayama Prefecture, also western Japan, and the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki have declared their IR bids.

The government plans to choose up to three locations to host IRs in the country. It is unclear, however, when the decision will be made.

The establishment of IRs is a "key policy for making Japan a tourism-oriented country," Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba told a news conference Friday. "I believe that local communities considering hosting IRs are steadily proceeding with their preparations, including risk assessments" related to the novel coronavirus pandemic and other issues, he also said.

The three possible applicants have already picked partner IR operators and started compiling detailed development plans. They will submit their plans to the state government after gaining approval from local assemblies. All of them aim to open their IRs in the late 2020s.

