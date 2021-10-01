Panel Finds No Adverse Impact from NTT Dining Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The repeated wining and dining of Japanese communications ministry officials by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> has had no adverse impact on the ministry's administrative duties, an independent panel said in a report Friday.

The panel set up by the ministry in March to investigate the wining and dining scandal said it "cannot recognize any impact" on the ministry's duties.

The report was issued after the panel examined the ministry's responses to mobile phone rate cuts by NTT Docomo Inc. and the NTT group's realignment, including a move to make NTT Docomo a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT.

The responses were reasonable, the report said. But it pointed out that ministry officials "ignored the public eye and were wined and dined repeatedly."

Ministry officials were wined and dined for introduction meetings following personnel reshuffles. The report said they "easily took up invitations in line with old-fashioned work ethics."

