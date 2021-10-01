Japan's Hitachi Teams with Vietnam's Biggest Nonlife Insurer

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hitachi Ltd. <6501> said Friday that it has signed a deal to team up with Bao Viet Insurance, Vietnam's biggest nonlife insurer, in preventive medicine.

Their collaboration will integrate digital technologies including artificial intelligence to provide a service to analyze risks of developing lifestyle-related diseases and raise health awareness for Bao Viet insurance policyholders.

The two sides will also consider expanding their partnership to other areas.

The new service will allow Bao Viet policyholders to easily check their future risks for eight major lifestyle-related diseases, including diabetes and hypertension, by entering their health checkup results and medical history into a dedicated mobile app, Hitachi said.

The app also displays factors for risks and offers advice for improvements, prompting users to change their lifestyle habits, the company added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]