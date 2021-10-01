CDP Vows Not to Allow N-Plant Construction Further

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan said Friday it will not allow the construction of nuclear power plants from now on.

In the energy policy pledge for the upcoming general election, the CDP also said it aims to fully meet the country's power demand with renewables in 2050.

Fumio Kishida, new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and next prime minister, has taken a positive attitude toward building new nuclear plants and expanding existing ones.

At a press conference to announce the energy policy, CDP chief Yukio Edano stressed that the LDP cannot realize 100 pct green electricity supply.

In a step toward creating a carbon-neutral society, the CDP set the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 by at least 55 pct from the 2013 level.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]