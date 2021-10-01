Tokyo Confirms 200 New COVID-19 Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 200 new COVID-19 infection cases on Friday, down by 35 from a week earlier and below 300 for the sixth straight day.

The seven-day average of daily new infections stood at 252.6, down 46.2 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria decreased by seven from the previous day to 93.

