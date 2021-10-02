Japan Edges Closer to Recommending HPV Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan has edged closer to resuming actively recommending vaccinations against the human papillomavirus, or HPV, the main cause of cervical cancer.

On Friday, an expert panel of the health ministry shared the view that there is “no factor to prevent active recommendations of HPV vaccinations for individuals.”

In 2013, the ministry stopped recommending the vaccinations following a series of reports of suspected negative side effects.

The panel said that the relationship between HPV vaccine inoculations and reported symptoms that developed afterward is unclear.

It agreed to discuss issues that must be resolved to resume the active promotion of HPV vaccinations, as the effectiveness of HPV vaccines has been confirmed in and outside Japan and over 60 pct of local governments have started giving information on the inoculations to eligible residents.

