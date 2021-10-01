Hakuho Thanks Sumo in Retirement Press Conference

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Mongolian-born yokozuna sumo grand champion Hakuho thanked the sport in his retirement press conference in Tokyo Friday.

"My encounter with sumo is everything to me," Hakuho said at the Ryogoku Kokugikan hall, reflecting on his career of over 20 years. "I want to thank sumo."

After making his debut at the 2001 spring grand tournament, Hakuho became yokozuna, the highest rank in the sport, at the age of 22 years and two months.

"While it was difficult to climb the ranks, I would like to praise myself for staying in the top rank for as long as 14 years," he said.

He rewrote many records, such as winning 45 grand tournament titles. Injuries, however, kept him sidelined from many tournaments in recent years.

