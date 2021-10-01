Koike-Linked Tomin First to Enter National Politics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoite first group), linked to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, said Friday that it will establish a new party in national politics, with the next House of Representatives election due to be held this autumn.

The group's leader, Chiharu Araki, a member of the Tokyo metropolitan assembly, will hold a press conference on the matter on Sunday.

Koike, who currently serves as the group's special adviser, told reporters on Friday that she is not involved in the move. The governor also denied that she plans to run in the upcoming Lower House election.

Koike may support the new party's candidates in the election, a Tomin First executive said.

After its launch in 2016, Tomin First, then led by Koike, won a landslide victory in the 2017 metropolitan assembly election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]