Stable Imperial Succession Pressing Task for Kishida

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The government of incoming Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will face the pressing task of ensuring stable Imperial succession, including securing enough members of the Imperial Family to conduct official duties.

Princess Mako's planned marriage to a commoner means that she will have to leave the Imperial Family, bringing the number of its members to 17.

The government is seen considering options without changing the tradition of patrilineal succession.

The Imperial Family may suffer a shortage of members available for duties and an increase in the burdens on each member if other female members get married.

"We should continue discussions while ensuring that they are conducted in a quiet environment," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Friday.

