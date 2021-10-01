LDP's Amari Denies Involvement in Bribery Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Akira Amari, newly appointed secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Friday denied involvement in the bribery scandal that led to his resignation as a cabinet minister in 2016.

"I was not indicted after an investigation by public prosecutors," Amari said at an inaugural press conference.

In 2016, Amari resigned as economic and fiscal policy minister over his receipts of cash from a construction company that was in negotiations with a government-affiliated organization.

Amari faced a criminal complaint for allegedly violating the law against favors-for-influence deals. Public prosecutors, however, decided not to indict him.

At Friday's press conference, Amari said he had fulfilled his accountability over the case by meeting the press and submitting related documents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]