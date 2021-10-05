Tokyo Police Warn of Special Fraud Using Manga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police plan to distribute 28,000 copies of a manga publication in October to raise people's vigilance against special fraud.

Ahead of the special fraud awareness month in October, Kana Abe, a 29-year-old officer at the Metropolitan Police Department, created the manga to help people learn easily about methods used for special fraud.

Abe, who works at the community affairs division of the Higashiyamato police station, has seen many people fall victim to special fraud cases.

Those cases include "appointment calls," in which offenders break into the homes of their targets to commit robbery after making phone calls to check their asset situations.

Determined to stamp out special fraud, Abe came up with the idea of using her drawing skills to raise people's awareness.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]