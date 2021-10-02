76 Pct in Japan Have Gender-Based Biases: Govt Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--A Cabinet Office survey has found that 76.3 pct of respondents in Japan recognize their own biases based on gender.

The survey, the first of its kind by the government agency, showed that there are entrenched stereotypes related to home and work, such as “women should do housework” and “men should support their families by working.”

Of the 36 examples of beliefs on gender roles and stereotypes presented in the survey, “women have feminine sensibilities” was the most commonly held one among both men and women, at 51.6 pct and 47.7 pct, respectively.

“Men should financially support families by working” followed with 50.3 pct for men and 47.1 pct for women.

Some stereotypes were far more commonly held by men than women.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]