Kobayashi Set to Join Cabinet for 1st Time

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Incoming Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to appoint former Parliamentary Vice Defense Minister Takayuki Kobayashi to become a cabinet minister for the first time, sources said Saturday.

Kobayashi, 46, is a third-term member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and a member of the Liberal Democratic Party faction led by former Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai.

He is expected to be given a new portfolio related to economic security, a key policy area.

Former internal affairs minister Seiko Noda, 61, who ran in Wednesday's LDP leadership election against Kishida, and education minister Koichi Hagiuda, 58, will also be given cabinet posts, the party sources said.

Noda does not belong to a party faction, while Hagiuda is a member of the faction led by former Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda.

