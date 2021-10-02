Tokyo Reports 196 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 196 new coronavirus infection cases Saturday, nearly halving from the week-before figure of 382.

Thirteen new COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases dropped 43.6 pct from a week earlier to 226, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards fell by five from Friday to 88.

Across Japan, 1,246 new positive cases and 32 fatalities were reported. The number of severely ill patients dropped by 59 to 719.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]