Komeito's Saito to Be Appointed Land Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Komeito deputy leader Tetsuo Saito is expected to become minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism in Japan's new cabinet to be formed Monday, a senior Komeito member said Sunday.

Saito, 69, will replace the current minister, Kazuyoshi Akaba, 63, also of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

LDP President Fumio Kishida plans to form the cabinet after elected prime minister at an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to be convened Monday.

Kishida will also appoint former National Police Agency Commissioner-General Shunichi Kuryu, 62, as deputy chief cabinet secretary for administrative affairs. He will succeed Kazuhiro Sugita, 80, who has held the post for a record nine years.

Saito has been elected nine times to the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]