Tomin First Announces Launch of National Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Regional political party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoite first group), linked to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, on Sunday announced the launch of a national party.

The new party, called First no Kai, will be headed by Tomin First leader Chiharu Araki, a Tokyo metropolitan assembly member.

The new party will field candidates in this autumn's general election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, mainly in Tokyo, Araki told a news conference.

Koike, special adviser to Tomin First, will not run in the Lower House election, Araki said, expressing a wish to cooperate closely with Koike over the general election.

First no Kai is a "conservative centrist" party set up with a strong sense of crisis amid mounting concerns about a divide that may be emerging in Japan, Araki said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]