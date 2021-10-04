Japan-Europe Spacecraft Captures Images of Mercury

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--A spacecraft from a Japan-Europe joint Mercury exploration mission, dubbed BepiColombo, has captured images of the closest planet to the sun, the European Space Agency has said.

The black-and-white images taken Friday show, among other things, craters in the northern hemisphere of Mercury, which has a magnetic field, the Paris-based ESA said Saturday.

The spacecraft, comprising the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter, nicknamed Mio, and the ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter, was launched in October 2018.

The spacecraft is slated to reach Mercury's orbit in late 2025.

