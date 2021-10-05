Firms See Biz Opportunity in Japan Local Govts' DX Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--With Japanese local governments accelerating digital transformation, or DX, to overhaul existing systems through the use of digital technologies, some private-sector businesses have been eager to support their efforts.

For many local governments faced with staff shortages and declining tax revenues due to a shrinking population, utilizing DX to improve work efficiency as well as maintain and improve services provided to residents are pressing issues.

Some businesses are trying to seize this business opportunity by becoming actively involved in local governments' DX efforts, which have also been encouraged by last month's launch of the Digital Agency.

In July, Konica Minolta Inc. <4902> began offering services that can visualize employees' workload and unproductive work.

The service allows users to check similar efforts at other local governments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]