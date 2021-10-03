Japan Coronavirus Daily Count Falls below 1,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of new coronavirus infection cases stood at 968 in Japan on Sunday, falling below 1,000 for the first time since June 21.

The country had 696 severely ill COVID-19 patients, down by 23 from Saturday. Fatal cases numbered 17 on Sunday.

The nationwide tally of new positive cases plummeted in one and a half months after hitting a record high of 25,867 on Aug. 20.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 161 new infection cases Sunday, down from 299 a week before.

Seven infected people in their 50s to 90s were found to have died.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]