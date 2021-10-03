Tokyo Reports 161 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 161 new coronavirus infection cases Sunday, down from 299 a week before.

Seven infected people in their 50s to 90s were found to have died.

The seven-day average of new positive cases stood at 206.3, down 43.1 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 88, unchanged from Saturday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]