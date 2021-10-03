Kobayashi to Become Economic Security Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Incoming Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to appoint former Parliamentary Vice Defense Minister Takayuki Kobayashi to the new post of minister for economic security, sources said Sunday.

Kobayashi, 46, is a third-term member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. He belongs to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's faction led by former Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai.

LDP President Kishida plans to form the cabinet after elected prime minister at an extraordinary session of the Diet to be convened Monday.

Kishida will name Shigeyuki Goto, 65, acting chairman of the LDP Policy Research Council, as health minister, responsible for measures to combat the novel coronavirus. He does not belong to any faction.

State Minister of the Environment Noriko Horiuchi, 55, a member of the faction led by Kishida, will be minister for novel coronavirus vaccinations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]