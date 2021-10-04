Suga's Cabinet Resigns En Masse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet resigned en masse on Monday morning, ending Suga's administration on his 384th day in office.

After becoming prime minister in September last year, Suga reiterated that his cabinet was launched to work for the people. Looking back on his tenure of about a year last month, Suga said his achievements include setting a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, launching the Digital Agency and lowering mobile phone rates.

Meanwhile, he struggled to tackle the coronavirus pandemic throughout his time in office. The hosting of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics while the Japanese capital was under a state of emergency over the virus was met with mixed reactions among the public.

In early September, Suga announced his intention of not seeking a new term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. This was an effective decision to step down as prime minister in the face of low public approval ratings for his cabinet.

Fumio Kishida, who was elected new LDP president last week, is expected to be named prime minister in the Diet, Japan's parliament, later on Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]