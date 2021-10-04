Ohtani Misses Out on Home Run Title

Newsfrom Japan

Seattle, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani missed out on an opportunity to win a home run title for the first time as a Japanese Major Leaguer as he finished the season on Sunday.

But the Los Angeles Angels star finished his fourth season in the Major League Baseball with unprecedented records as he delivered 46 home runs while notching nine wins as a pitcher.

He reached 100 RBIs, a level last achieved by Hideki Matsui in the 2007 season among Japanese Major Leaguers. He also had eight triples and 26 stolen bases.

Ohtani is considered one of the favorites for the American League MVP.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]