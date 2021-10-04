Japan Logs 10,000 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 10,083 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down by some 40 pct from the preceding week.

The total infection cases since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 1,705,575 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT). The cumulative COVID-19 death toll grew by 251 to 17,748.

Of Japan's 47 prefectures, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases, at 375,973, followed by Osaka in western Japan, at 200,114, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 167,876, Saitama, north of the Japanese capital, at 114,898, and Aichi in central Japan, at 105,790.

