Japan's Kishida Plans Oct. 31 Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, expected to be elected Japan's next prime minister Monday, plans to hold an election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on Oct. 31, sources familiar with the matter said.

Kishida, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, communicated the plan to coalition officials, the sources said.

According to the plan, the official campaign period for the Lower House election will begin on Oct. 19. Kishida is considering dissolving the chamber on Oct. 14 for the election.

He is expected to announce the election plan during a press conference to be held after he takes office as prime minister later on Monday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]