Japan Lower House Names Kishida as Prime Minister
Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament, on Monday named Liberal Democratic Party President Fumio Kishida as prime minister.
The decision was made by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the Lower House.
The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, will also hold a vote to elect the new prime minister succeeding Yoshihide Suga.
