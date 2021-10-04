Japan Lower House Names Kishida as Prime Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament, on Monday named Liberal Democratic Party President Fumio Kishida as prime minister.

The decision was made by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the Lower House.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, will also hold a vote to elect the new prime minister succeeding Yoshihide Suga.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]