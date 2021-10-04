Kishida Elected Japanese Prime Minister in Parliament

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan’s parliament, on Monday elected Liberal Democratic Party President Fumio Kishida as prime minister to succeed Yoshihide Suga.

Kishida was named to the top government post by both chambers of the Diet at respective plenary meetings.

He will become the 100th prime minister of Japan.

Later on Monday, Kishida will officially decide on the appointments of members of his cabinet.

Kishida’s cabinet will be launched in the evening under a coalition between the LDP and Komeito, following an Imperial investiture ceremony for the new prime minister and an attestation ceremony for the new cabinet ministers at the Imperial Palace. He will then hold a press conference to unveil basic policies of the management of his government and attend the first meeting of his cabinet.

