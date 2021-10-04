Crowds Grow in Tourist Areas in Japan after End of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Foot traffic increased in many tourist areas in Japan on Sunday, after the government fully lifted its COVID-19 state of emergency on Friday, a survey by a private firm showed Monday.

The findings were based on smartphone location information collected by Agoop Corp., a unit of wireless operator SoftBank Corp. <9434>.

The survey showed that the average foot traffic increased at 70 pct of 124 locations across the country in the hour to 4 p.m. on Sunday compared with a week before.

The average traffic volume rose 38.4 pct at Odori Station in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, 34.7 pct at Tokyo's Ueno Station and 190.3 pct at Enoshima, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

The Arashiyama area, a tourist spot in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, saw a 47.5 pct increase, while Osaka Station, also western Japan, posted an increase of 20.7 pct.

