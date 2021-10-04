60 Pct of Japanese Citizens Vaccinated against Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Slightly over 60 pct of Japanese citizens have received their second shot of novel coronavirus vaccines, the government said Monday.

According to the prime minister's office, 60.9 pct of citizens have had their second dose, while 71.3 pct have received their first.

The proportion of fully vaccinated citizens is expected to top 70 pct this month.

About 167 million vaccine doses had been administered as of the time of the data's release, with over 90 million people having received their first shot and around 77 million their second.

Of those aged 65 or older, 90.6 pct had received their first shot and 89.4 pct their second.

