Japan's New Prime Minister Kishida Launches Cabinet

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida launched his cabinet on Monday hours after being elected to the top government post in an extraordinary session of parliament, vowing to realize a "new capitalism."

Kishida, the nation's 100th prime minister, inaugurated the cabinet under a coalition between his Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, following an Imperial investiture ceremony for him and an attestation ceremony for his new cabinet ministers at the Imperial Palace.

In his inaugural press conference, held at the prime minister's office, Kishida, 64, said he plans to dissolve the House of Representatives on Oct. 14 to call an election for the powerful lower chamber of parliament on Oct. 31, with the official campaign period starting on Oct. 19.

While putting top priority on measures against the novel coronavirus, Kishida said he will establish a new council to realize a new capitalism.

"This is the cabinet to create a new era together," he said. "We will create a new era with you."

