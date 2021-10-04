China's Xi Calls for Stronger Ties with Japan under Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, calling for stronger relations between the two countries.

In the message, Xi said that developing good neighborly relations between the two countries is in the interests of both countries and their people, as well as beneficial to the peace, stability and prosperity of Asia and the entire world.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also issued a congratulatory message to the new Japanese leader.

Last year, Xi sent a similar message to Kishida's predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, whose tenure lasted about a year.

Through the messages, the Chinese leader appeared to show a stance of emphasizing ties with Japan, in the run-up to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and China in September 2022.

