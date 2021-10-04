Tokyo's New COVID-19 Cases Fall below 100
Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 87 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Monday, the first figure below 100 since Nov. 2 last year, the metropolitan government said.
The daily count in the Japanese capital fell by 67 from a week before.
The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo fell 42.4 pct from a week before to 196.
The number of patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, fell by 11 from Sunday to 77. New fatalities totaled six.
