Biden Hopes to Strengthen Japan-U.S. Ties with Kishida

Washington, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he hopes to strengthen his country's relationship with Japan under the administration of new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In a message congratulating Kishida on his election as new prime minister in parliament earlier in the day, Biden said, "The U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world."

"I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Kishida to strengthen our cooperation in the months and years ahead," Biden said.

"The historic partnership between our two democracies and our two peoples will continue to be a critical asset as we work together to take on the challenges of our time," he also said.

Separately, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that when he was deputy secretary, he worked with Kishida, then Japan's foreign minister.

