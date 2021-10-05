Kishida Vows to Help Reconstruction of Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 4 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his commitment on Monday to the reconstruction of Fukushima Prefecture from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent nuclear accident.

"There will be no revival of Japan without the reconstruction of Tohoku. With this strong determination, we will do all we can to reconstruct and revive disaster areas, in particular Fukushima," Kishida said at a news conference after launching his cabinet. Fukushima is located in the Tohoku northeastern region.

He appointed the reconstruction minister in his cabinet to serve concurrently as minister for issues related to Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, and the Northern Territories, or the islands at the center of the territorial dispute with Russia.

Kishida rejected criticism that the appointment makes light of the reconstruction of disaster areas.

Regarding the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, Kishida signaled a cautious stance on Japan signing the treaty. "I think this is an important treaty. But not a single nuclear weapons state has joined it," he said.

