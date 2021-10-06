NPOs Want Kishida to Tackle Child-Rearing Families' Poverty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo-based nonprofit organizations are calling for the administration of new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to act swiftly to provide special benefits to impoverished households with children and increase child care allowances amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

An increasing number of child-rearing families in Japan have trouble paying for even their daily meals, as the virus crisis led to declines in their incomes and savings.

While Kishida is planning to accelerate efforts to strengthen support to such households, it is uncertain when related measures will be implemented ahead of the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Kidsdoor, an NPO tackling the poverty issues of households with children, is busy with hearing complaints from such families.

"We don't have food, sanitary items, transportation fees or a private car," said one person who asked for advice and help from the organization. "We can't take our temperatures since our thermometer has broken. It hurts to live."

