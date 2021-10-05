Compromise Proposed on Red-Ear Turtles, Red Swamp Crayfish

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--A panel that advises the environment minister broadly agreed on Tuesday on a proposal that a new regulatory framework be introduced in Japan for red-ear slider turtles and red swamp crayfish to limit their serious harm to ecological systems.

The proposal, approved at a subcommittee of the Central Environmental Council, calls for a new framework that will allow people to keep the two exotic species they currently have as pets while regulating their import, sale and release.

The council will submit its proposal to the environment minister in December after listening to public opinions. The Environment Ministry will consider submitting a bill to revise the law on alien species to parliament next year.

Red-ear slider turtles and red swamp crayfish, both of which are originally from North America, have been a nuisance for Japanese regulators.

There have been calls for tougher regulations on the species because they pose a threat to domestic species or damage agricultural produce.

