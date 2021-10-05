Kishida, Biden Agree to Achieve Free, Open Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday agreed to promote efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, in view of China's growing economic and military clout.

Biden reaffirmed the United States' commitment to defending the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are administered by Tokyo and claimed by Beijing.

The U.S. president told Kishida that the Senkaku chain is covered by the Japan-U.S. security treaty's Article 5, which stipulates U.S. defense obligations to Japan.

Kishida and Biden spoke by phone for about 20 minutes, their first talks since the Japanese prime minister took office on Monday.

The talks "marked an important step toward elevating the Japan-U.S. alliance to a higher level," Kishida told reporters after the conversations with Biden.

