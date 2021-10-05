Japan's Kishida Cabinet Gets Down to Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The cabinet of new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida got down to work in earnest on Tuesday, the day after its launch.

In the morning, Kishida spoke by phone separately with U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"I have a sense of tension like when right after the play ball announcement in baseball," Kishida told reporters. "I want to work speedily on various issues," he said.

Asked about his plan to call a general election for Oct. 31 without holding Budget Committee deliberations at the Diet, Japan's parliament, Kishida said it is up to the Diet to decide its schedule.

The Budget Committee is a main venue for discussion after a prime minister's policy speech and a plenary question-and-answer session when the Diet convenes.

