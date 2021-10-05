Japan Ruling LDP to Appoint Miyazawa as Tax Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to appoint former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoichi Miyazawa as party tax chief, it was learned Tuesday.

Miyazawa is expected to chair the LDP's Research Commission on the Tax System, succeeding Akira Amari, who recently became party secretary-general. The appointment will become final soon.

New Japanese Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida has underlined a need to review financial income taxation as part of efforts to realize his goal of expanding the middle class through correcting economic disparities.

Kishida is likely to leave discussions on the matter to Miyazawa, who will be taking up the post of LDP tax chief for the second time.

Miyazawa is a cousin of Kishida. They are both from Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan.

