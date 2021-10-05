LDP Election Pledges May Include Taiwan's TPP Entry: Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi, policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Tuesday that she is considering including Taiwan's entry to the Trans-Pacific Partnership in the LDP's campaign pledges for the upcoming House of Representatives election.

At a gathering of conservative LDP lawmakers, participants demanded that the party promise to have Taiwan join the TPP free trade agreement. In response, Takaichi, head of the LDP Policy Research Council, said she will give positive consideration to the matter.

During her campaign for the LDP's leadership election held last week, Takaichi expressed her support for Taiwan's application to enter the TPP agreement in an online meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

Taiwan announced its bid to be admitted to the TPP in late September, soon after China filed an application for TPP membership. This year, Japan chairs the TPP commission, the highest decision-making body of the 11-nation framework.

New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has indicated a plan to dissolve the lower chamber of parliament on Oct. 14 to call an election on Oct. 31.

