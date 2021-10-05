Japan Logs 982 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 982 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, with its daily count standing below 1,000 for the third straight day.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by 38 from Monday to 655. New COVID-19 fatalities came to 36.

In Tokyo, 144 new positive cases were confirmed, down by 104 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

There were five new deaths among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases in Tokyo stood at 181.9, down 46.6 pct.

