Tokyo Reports 144 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 144 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, down by 104 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.
New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled five.
The seven-day average of new positive cases in Tokyo stood at 181, down 46.6 pct.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, declined by three from Monday to 74.
