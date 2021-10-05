Tokyo Reports 144 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 144 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, down by 104 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled five.

The seven-day average of new positive cases in Tokyo stood at 181, down 46.6 pct.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, declined by three from Monday to 74.

END

