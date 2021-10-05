Crown Prince Akishino, Princess Mako Get Medals from Paraguay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and his first daughter, Princess Mako, received National Order of Merit medals from the Paraguayan government on Tuesday.

The two were honored for their contributions to strengthening ties between Japan and the South American country.

Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito and the first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, paid an official visit to Paraguay in 2006, while Princess Mako did so in 2016.

At the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo's Minato Ward, the Paraguayan Ambassador to Japan handed a box containing the medal each to Crown Prince Akishino and Princess Mako.

The two, wearing face masks, received the medals with a smile, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]